Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HE is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HE is 172.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of HE on September 26, 2025 was 1.93M shares.

HE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) has decreased by -1.85% when compared to last closing price of $11.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convey, formerly Message Broadcast, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced the success of its partnership with Hawaiian Electric, further strengthening Convey’s role as a trusted partner to utilities nationwide. By modernizing emergency communications and customer outreach, Convey helps utilities scale communications during critical events, strengthen resiliency, and build trust with the communities they serv.

HE’s Market Performance

HE’s stock has fallen by -8.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.77% and a quarterly rise of 5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.67% for HE’s stock, with a 5.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HE, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

HE Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -1.53%, with -0.16% for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.