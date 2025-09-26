Hasbro, Inc (HAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HAS is 131.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAS on September 26, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

HAS stock’s latest price update

Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.89%relation to previous closing price of $75.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

HAS’s Market Performance

Hasbro, Inc (HAS) has experienced a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month, and a 3.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for HAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for HAS’s stock, with a 12.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $90 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

HAS Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.43. In addition, Hasbro, Inc saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from Thomson Roberta K, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $81.13 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Thomson Roberta K now owns 48,801 shares of Hasbro, Inc, valued at $202,825 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value -81.67%, with -9.44% for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 13.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $880.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -34.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hasbro, Inc (HAS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.