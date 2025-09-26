Harrow Inc (HROW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HROW is also noteworthy at 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HROW is 30.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.95% of that float. The average trading volume of HROW on September 26, 2025 was 565.11K shares.

HROW stock’s latest price update

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.75% in relation to its previous close of $46.15. However, the company has experienced a 7.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering non-opioid, non-IV therapies for sedation for medical procedures in the hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings. The closing of this acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Melt stockholders, excluding Harrow and Harrow-affiliated parties.

HROW’s Market Performance

Harrow Inc (HROW) has seen a 7.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.43% gain in the past month and a 55.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for HROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.07% for HROW’s stock, with a 50.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $76 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HROW reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for HROW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to HROW, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

HROW Trading at 24.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.96. In addition, Harrow Inc saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $30.80 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of Harrow Inc, valued at $462,033 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Harrow Inc, sold 15,204 shares at $30.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 105,000 shares at $461,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value -18.99%, with -3.14% for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Inc (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $19.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Harrow Inc (HROW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.