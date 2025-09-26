HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.72% in relation to its previous close of $13.4. However, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that BOSTON & BROCKTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern”) (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC), the holding company for Eastern Bank, and HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (“HarborOne”) (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank, today jointly announced that Eastern has caused the election form and letter of transmittal (together with the related instructions, the “Election Materials”) to be distributed to holders of HarborOne common stock so HarborOne shareholders may ele.

Is It Worth Investing in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE) Right Now?

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.04x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HONE is 37.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of HONE was 235.09K shares.

HONE’s Market Performance

HONE’s stock has seen a 0.59% increase for the week, with a 8.00% rise in the past month and a 17.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for HarborOne Bancorp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.97% for HONE’s stock, with a 16.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HONE

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HONE reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HONE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

HONE Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HONE rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, HarborOne Bancorp Inc saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for HarborOne Bancorp Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.56%, with 0.46% for asset returns.

Based on HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $38.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.