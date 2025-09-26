Haemonetics Corp (HAE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Haemonetics Corp (NYSE: HAE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HAE is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HAE is 47.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAE on September 26, 2025 was 965.35K shares.

HAE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Haemonetics Corp (NYSE: HAE) has decreased by -5.81% when compared to last closing price of $50.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HAE’s Market Performance

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) has experienced a -6.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.69% drop in the past month, and a -36.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for HAE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.86% for HAE’s stock, with a -28.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HAE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for HAE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $78 based on the research report published on August 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAE reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for HAE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HAE, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

HAE Trading at -19.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.30. In addition, Haemonetics Corp saw -37.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 18.27%, with 6.53% for asset returns.

Based on Haemonetics Corp (HAE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $337.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haemonetics Corp (HAE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.