Gulf Resources Inc (GURE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GURE is 9.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of GURE was 61.32K shares.

GURE stock’s latest price update

Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.52% compared to its previous closing price of $0.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that SHOUGUANG, China, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) (“Gulf Resources,” “we,” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

GURE’s Market Performance

GURE’s stock has fallen by -9.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.85% and a quarterly drop of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.66% for Gulf Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.93% for GURE’s stock, with a -9.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GURE Trading at -10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GURE fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7064. In addition, Gulf Resources Inc saw -38.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.17% for the present operating margin

-0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gulf Resources Inc stands at -1.96%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -17.63%, with -15.20% for asset returns.

Based on Gulf Resources Inc (GURE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -189.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gulf Resources Inc (GURE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.