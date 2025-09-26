Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) has dropped by -0.92% compared to previous close of $2.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that TV, JBL and PRIM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on July 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TV is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TV is 437.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TV on September 26, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

TV’s stock has seen a -0.92% decrease for the week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month and a 18.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.78% for TV’s stock, with a 28.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $2.60. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

TV Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR saw 16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -7.09%, with -3.13% for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.35 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.