GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.73% compared to its previous closing price of $5.5. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. forbes.com reported 2025-09-11 that Gun stocks have historically jumped after high-profile shooting incidents. Following President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last summer, NBC News reported gun stocks surged on the Monday following his shooting.

Is It Worth Investing in GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) Right Now?

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEW is 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PEW is 22.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEW on September 26, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

PEW’s Market Performance

PEW stock saw a decrease of -10.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.23% for PEW’s stock, with a -52.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEW stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for PEW by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PEW in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $8.25 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

PEW Trading at -17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEW fell by -10.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc saw -49.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEW starting from Nemati Marc A., who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Aug 20 ’25. After this action, Nemati Marc A. now owns 2,520,000 shares of GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $106,798 using the latest closing price.

Reisdorf Kelly L, the Director of GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’25, which means that Reisdorf Kelly L is holding 10,000 shares at $53,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEW

Equity return is now at value 1.80%, with 1.72% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.