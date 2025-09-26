Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GMGI is 11.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GMGI on September 26, 2025 was 269.01K shares.

GMGI stock’s latest price update

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.38% in comparison to its previous close of $1.05, however, the company has experienced a 18.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-08-06 that Golden Matrix (GMGI) Q2 Revenue Up 10%

GMGI’s Market Performance

GMGI’s stock has risen by 18.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.81% and a quarterly drop of -30.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.15% for Golden Matrix Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.25% for GMGI’s stock, with a -33.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMGI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GMGI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GMGI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on February 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

GMGI Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMGI rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0329. In addition, Golden Matrix Group Inc saw -51.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMGI starting from Goodman Anthony Brian, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Goodman Anthony Brian now owns 8,404,079 shares of Golden Matrix Group Inc, valued at $52,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Matrix Group Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -8.87%, with -4.65% for asset returns.

Based on Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.