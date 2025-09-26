Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock Sees a-1.45% Decrease

In the past week, GDDY stock has gone down by -3.53%, with a monthly decline of -3.46% and a quarterly plunge of -20.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Godaddy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for GDDY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) is 25.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDDY is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GDDY is 137.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% of that float. On September 26, 2025, GDDY’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

GDDY stock’s latest price update

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.45% compared to its previous closing price of $143.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The Zacks Internet – Delivery Services industry participants like GDDY, VIPS, QNST and ASUR are poised to benefit from increasing smartphone and Internet penetration.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDDY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GDDY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for GDDY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $182 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDDY reach a price target of $198. The rating they have provided for GDDY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to GDDY, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

GDDY Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.50. In addition, Godaddy Inc saw -10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from Chen Roger, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $145.71 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Chen Roger now owns 251,949 shares of Godaddy Inc, valued at $145,710 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Godaddy Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 288.03%, with 10.11% for asset returns.

Based on Godaddy Inc (GDDY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.