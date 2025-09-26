Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) has plunged by -0.36% when compared to previous closing price of $55.3, but the company has seen a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) Right Now?

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27x compared to its average ratio. GMED has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GMED is 111.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMED on September 26, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

GMED’s Market Performance

GMED’s stock has seen a -2.91% decrease for the week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month and a -6.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for Globus Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.52% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -20.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMED reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for GMED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to GMED, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

GMED Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.32. In addition, Globus Medical Inc saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from RHOADS ANN D, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $58.46 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, RHOADS ANN D now owns 25,384 shares of Globus Medical Inc, valued at $584,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.62%, with 7.17% for asset returns.

Based on Globus Medical Inc (GMED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 177.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $473.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.