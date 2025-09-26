Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) has surged by 0.50% when compared to previous closing price of $8.04, but the company has seen a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Net Lease, Inc. (“GNL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB / GNL PRD / GNL PRE) announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding preferred stock. Specifically, GNL declared (i) a dividend of $0.453125 per share on its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), payable on October 15, 2025, to holders of record of shares of its Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on October 3, 2025, (ii) a dividend of $0.4296875 per share on its 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) payable on October 15, 2025 to holders of record of shares of its Series B Preferred Stock at the close of business on October 3, 2025, (iii) a dividend of $0.46875 per share on its 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) payable on October 15, 2025 to holders of record of shares of its Series D Preferred Stock at the close of business on October 3, 2025, and (iv) a dividend of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) payable on October 15, 2025 to holders of record of shares of its Series E Preferred Stock at the close of business on October 3, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GNL is 198.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of GNL was 1.60M shares.

GNL’s Market Performance

GNL stock saw an increase of -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.94% and a quarterly increase of 7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for GNL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for GNL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for GNL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on August 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNL reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GNL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GNL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

GNL Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc saw -7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNL starting from Weil Edward M Jr., who sold 150,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Jul 10 ’25. After this action, Weil Edward M Jr. now owns 584,053 shares of Global Net Lease Inc, valued at $1,141,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

1.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Net Lease Inc stands at -0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -11.87%, with -4.01% for asset returns.

Based on Global Net Lease Inc (GNL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $594.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.