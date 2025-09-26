Genmab ADR (GMAB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMAB is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GMAB is 615.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMAB on September 26, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

GMAB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) has plunged by -2.07% when compared to previous closing price of $29.45, but the company has seen a 2.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Company Announcement COPENHAGEN, Denmark; September 26, 2025 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the Board of Directors decided to grant 14,353 restricted stock units and 9,681 warrants to employees of the Company and the Company’s subsidiaries. Each restricted stock unit is awarded cost-free and provides the owner with a conditional right to receive one share in Genmab A/S of nominally DKK 1.

GMAB’s Market Performance

GMAB’s stock has risen by 2.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.52% and a quarterly rise of 39.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Genmab ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.18% for GMAB’s stock, with a 32.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMAB stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for GMAB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GMAB in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $43 based on the research report published on September 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to GMAB, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

GMAB Trading at 16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMAB rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.68. In addition, Genmab ADR saw 19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genmab ADR stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 26.08%, with 21.17% for asset returns.

Based on Genmab ADR (GMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 47.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genmab ADR (GMAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.