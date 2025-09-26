Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has seen a -2.56% decrease in the past week, with a 2.20% gain in the past month, and a 17.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for GCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for GCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GCI is at 2.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GCI is 119.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.26% of that float. The average trading volume for GCI on September 26, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

GCI stock’s latest price update

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.87% in relation to previous closing price of $4.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that New York, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventures Endurance, part of Gannett’s (NYSE: GCI) USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, today announced Ghirardelli Chocolate Company as the naming sponsor for the 2025-2026 SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run’s Cocoa Club. The Ghirardelli Cocoa Club is a VIP experience featuring tastes of the brand’s recently re-launched Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa Mix, which is made with premium ingredients and boasts a richer flavor and creamier texture in convenient single-serve packets. Additionally,.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.10 based on the research report published on September 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GCI, setting the target price at $3.60 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

GCI Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Gannett Co Inc saw -25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 47.54%, with 5.70% for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co Inc (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $183.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.