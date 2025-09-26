Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.27%relation to previous closing price of $18.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Fulton Financial (FULT) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) is 11.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FULT is 179.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On September 26, 2025, FULT’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stock saw a decrease of -3.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.86% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for FULT’s stock, with a 0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $22.50 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FULT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

FULT Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Wenger E Philip, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $19.28 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Wenger E Philip now owns 90,477 shares of Fulton Financial Corp, valued at $96,388 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 10.08%, with 1.02% for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $401.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.