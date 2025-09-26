FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Stock Experiences -16.57% Monthly Change

The stock of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has gone down by -13.50% for the week, with a -16.57% drop in the past month and a -32.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.80% for FIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.24% for FIP’s stock, with a -26.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIP is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FIP is 106.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIP on September 26, 2025 was 2.22M shares.

FIP stock’s latest price update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP)’s stock price has decreased by -9.62% compared to its previous closing price of $4.68. However, the company has seen a -13.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-19 that HANNIBAL, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Long Ridge Energy LLC (“LRE”) is announcing its second quarter 2025 investor call for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT. LRE comprises the electric power and natural gas business of Long Ridge Energy & Power LLC (“LREP”). LREP is a wholly owned portfolio company of FTAI Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq:FIP). In February 2026, LRE completed the incurrence of $1 billion of new debt comprised of $600 million of Senior Secured Notes due 2032 and a $400 million Term Loan B due 2032. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa74ae506eb364d7f96647ddebefdcb2f. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIP reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2024.

FIP Trading at -19.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc saw -52.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIP starting from Fletcher Carl Russell IV, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.48 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Fletcher Carl Russell IV now owns 30,000 shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc, valued at $44,800 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Carl Russell IV, the Chief Financial Officer of FTAI Infrastructure Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Fletcher Carl Russell IV is holding 20,000 shares at $106,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc stands at -0.2%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -9.32%, with -2.28% for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$61.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 25.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.