Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Stock Faces 3.31% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has gone down by -5.51% for the week, with a -15.20% drop in the past month and a -27.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.93% for FRPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.56% for FRPT’s stock, with a -46.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is above average at 74.46x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FRPT is 47.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRPT on September 26, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

FRPT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) has plunged by -0.30% when compared to previous closing price of $49.4, but the company has seen a -5.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading social media management platform, today announced Lisa Diehl, Freshpet Director of Consumer Care, has been named a Stevie® Award Finalist for Maverick of the Year in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. As the head of Freshpet’s consumer care team, Diehl has led truly innovative CX strategies, powered by Emplifi’s social media management platform. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, ent.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRPT reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for FRPT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to FRPT, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

FRPT Trading at -18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.28. In addition, Freshpet Inc saw -64.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from GEORGE WALTER N., who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $52.57 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, GEORGE WALTER N. now owns 46,527 shares of Freshpet Inc, valued at $52,570 using the latest closing price.

Fajemirokun-Beck Olufunlayo Ol, the Director of Freshpet Inc, purchased 378 shares at $53.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Fajemirokun-Beck Olufunlayo Ol is holding 9,615 shares at $20,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.26%, with 2.14% for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $133.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.