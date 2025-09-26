Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ: GUTS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.28%relation to previous closing price of $0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-05 that Fractyl Health’s Revita offers a one-time procedure to maintain GLP-1 weight loss, with pivotal 45-patient trial data expected imminently. Early open-label results show Revita may significantly reduce post-GLP-1 weight regain. Despite past “OK” results in T2D, Revita’s may have found its killer application in GLP-1 discontinuation patient; awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

Is It Worth Investing in Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ: GUTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GUTS is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GUTS is 36.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of GUTS on September 26, 2025 was 863.45K shares.

GUTS’s Market Performance

The stock of Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS) has seen a 2.23% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -41.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for GUTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for GUTS’s stock, with a -34.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GUTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GUTS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GUTS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GUTS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GUTS reach a price target of $3.60. The rating they have provided for GUTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GUTS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 27th of the previous year.

GUTS Trading at -17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GUTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GUTS rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9767. In addition, Fractyl Health Inc saw -60.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GUTS starting from Royan Ajay, who purchased 17,901 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Royan Ajay now owns 17,901 shares of Fractyl Health Inc, valued at $22,980 using the latest closing price.

Barnes Kelly Ann, the Director of Fractyl Health Inc, purchased 31,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Barnes Kelly Ann is holding 31,000 shares at $40,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GUTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5873.06% for the present operating margin

-32.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fractyl Health Inc stands at -5868.65%. The total capital return value is set at -2.49%. Equity return is now at value -379.75%, with -95.73% for asset returns.

Based on Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$92.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6527.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.