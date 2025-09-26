Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.69% compared to its previous closing price of $2.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and, accordingly, is offering to exchange any and all of the Company’s outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Old Notes”) for (i) in the case of a holder of Old Notes (a “Holder”) that validly participates in the New Money Financing (as defined herein) (a “New Money Participant”), (A) 9.500% First-Out First Lien Secured Senior Notes due 2029 (“First-Out Notes”) in an amount equal to 100% of the face amount of such First-Out Notes per equal face amount of Old Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and (B) such Holder’s pro rata portion of warrants (the “Initial Public Warrants”) exercisable into either shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”) or pre-funded warrants exercisable into shares of Common Stock; and (ii) in the case of a Holder that does not purchase First-Out Notes in the New Money Financing (a “Non-New Money Participant”), (A) 7.500% Second-Out Second Lien Secured Senior Notes due 2029 (“Second-Out Notes,” and together with the First-Out Notes, “New Notes”) in an amount equal to 100% of the face amount of such Second-Out Notes per equal face amount of Old Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn), and (B) such Holder’s pro rata portion of Initial Public Warrants. To validly participate in the Exchange Offer, a Holder must tender all their Old Notes.

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FOSL is at 2.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FOSL is 46.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.33% of that float. The average trading volume for FOSL on September 26, 2025 was 597.97K shares.

FOSL’s Market Performance

FOSL stock saw a decrease of -8.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.29% and a quarterly a decrease of 83.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for Fossil Group Inc (FOSL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.08% for FOSL’s stock, with a 57.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOSL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for FOSL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FOSL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FOSL Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Fossil Group Inc saw 149.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from Fogliato Franco, who purchased 138,825 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Nov 27 ’24. After this action, Fogliato Franco now owns 1,750,000 shares of Fossil Group Inc, valued at $206,849 using the latest closing price.

Fogliato Franco, the CEO of Fossil Group Inc, purchased 111,175 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that Fogliato Franco is holding 1,611,175 shares at $152,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -35.01%, with -7.99% for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-83.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.