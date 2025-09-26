Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, FBIN stock has gone down by -8.21%, with a monthly decline of -11.77% and a quarterly surge of 2.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.40% for FBIN’s stock, with a -11.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) is above average at 16.59x. The 36-month beta value for FBIN is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FBIN is 119.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on September 26, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

FBIN stock’s latest price update

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.08% in relation to its previous close of $53.9. However, the company has experienced a -8.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-05 that I maintain my Hold rating on Fortune Brands Innovations, as positive digital momentum and Water Innovations strength are offset by persistent demand and margin headwinds. Tariff risks have been de-risked, providing clarity and relief, but execution risks remain as management works to fully offset the impact. Digital initiatives, including connected products and new subscription models, show promise for future growth but need to scale further to drive re-rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $60 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for FBIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FBIN, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

FBIN Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.62. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc saw -39.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIN starting from Novak Matthew Edward, who sold 342 shares at the price of $58.47 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Novak Matthew Edward now owns 3,388 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, valued at $19,997 using the latest closing price.

Fink Nicholas I., the Chief Executive Officer of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, sold 29,792 shares at $59.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’25, which means that Fink Nicholas I. is holding 180,625 shares at $1,758,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 16.85%, with 5.93% for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $919.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.