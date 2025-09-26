Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) has plunged by -2.38% when compared to previous closing price of $8.92, but the company has seen a -14.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of William Sharbaugh to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Sharbaugh brings extensive healthcare experience in finance, operations, manufacturing, and quality to the position, having served in executive and board roles during his more than three decades in the pharmaceutical industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FTRE is 90.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.36% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of FTRE was 2.07M shares.

FTRE’s Market Performance

FTRE stock saw a decrease of -14.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.57% and a quarterly a decrease of 74.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.31% for FTRE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FTRE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FTRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTRE reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for FTRE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTRE, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

FTRE Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTRE fell by -14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, Fortrea Holdings Inc saw -60.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTRE starting from Parks Robert, who sold 7,338 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Parks Robert now owns 19,046 shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc, valued at $73,013 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortrea Holdings Inc stands at -0.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -100.49%, with -32.19% for asset returns.

Based on Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-64.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.