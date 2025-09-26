Flywire Corp (FLYW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is 323.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLYW is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLYW is 113.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On September 26, 2025, FLYW’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

FLYW stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) has increased by 0.91% when compared to last closing price of $13.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Flywire Corporation (“Flywire Corporation” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLYW) of a class action securities lawsuit.

FLYW’s Market Performance

Flywire Corp (FLYW) has experienced a -1.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.99% rise in the past month, and a 17.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for FLYW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to FLYW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

FLYW Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, Flywire Corp saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sold 9,563 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 394,522 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $125,706 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.86%, with 0.65% for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flywire Corp (FLYW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.