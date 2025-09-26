Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTK is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FTK is 13.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTK on September 26, 2025 was 512.73K shares.

FTK stock’s latest price update

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK)’s stock price has soared by 7.51% in relation to previous closing price of $13.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that In August, Seeking Alpha welcomed 26 new analysts. This article introduces them and showcases some of their top picks. Analysts highlighted include The J Thesis, recommending PayPal; Ihor Pohkyton, on Keurig Dr Pepper; and David Hotea, writing about Cleveland-Cliffs—all rated as Buys. Analysts’ diverse backgrounds span sectors like financials, semiconductors, and utilities, with investment strategies focusing on value and growth investing and options trading.

FTK’s Market Performance

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) has experienced a 10.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.20% rise in the past month, and a -2.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for FTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.03% for FTK’s stock, with a 33.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTK reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FTK stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to FTK, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

FTK Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +17.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc saw 170.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from Ezell Ryan Gillis, who sold 87,187 shares at the price of $12.26 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Ezell Ryan Gillis now owns 156,855 shares of Flotek Industries Inc, valued at $1,068,913 using the latest closing price.

CLEMENT JAMES BOND, the Chief Financial Officer of Flotek Industries Inc, sold 45,732 shares at $12.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’25, which means that CLEMENT JAMES BOND is holding 95,439 shares at $582,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 15.85%, with 8.60% for asset returns.

Based on Flotek Industries Inc (FTK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.