FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is above average at 24.16x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FCFS is 39.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCFS on September 26, 2025 was 311.62K shares.

FCFS stock’s latest price update

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.62% in comparison to its previous close of $154.68, however, the company has experienced a 7.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that FirstCash (FCFS) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

FCFS’s Market Performance

FCFS’s stock has risen by 7.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.78% and a quarterly rise of 16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for FirstCash Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.78% for FCFS’s stock, with a 25.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCFS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for FCFS by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FCFS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $145 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCFS reach a price target of $137. The rating they have provided for FCFS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FCFS, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

FCFS Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCFS rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.56. In addition, FirstCash Holdings Inc saw 36.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCFS starting from ORR R DOUGLAS, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $148.41 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, ORR R DOUGLAS now owns 97,567 shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc, valued at $445,230 using the latest closing price.

ORR R DOUGLAS, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of FirstCash Holdings Inc, sold 2,500 shares at $146.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that ORR R DOUGLAS is holding 41,734 shares at $366,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for FirstCash Holdings Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 14.17%, with 6.60% for asset returns.

Based on FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $986.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.