First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44% compared to its previous closing price of $15.74. However, the company has seen a -5.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-09 that First Watch delivered strong Q2 results, with traffic and same-store sales growth outpacing competitors, but missed EPS due to margin pressure. The chain’s growth pipeline is robust, with aggressive new openings and franchise acquisitions. Management raised full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA, but margin compression and increased operating risk from more company-owned stores remain concerns.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) Right Now?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FWRG is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FWRG is 53.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWRG on September 26, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

FWRG’s Market Performance

FWRG stock saw a decrease of -5.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.38% for FWRG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWRG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for FWRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to FWRG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

FWRG Trading at -10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.29. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P., who sold 4,400,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. now owns 5,289,784 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, valued at $77,748,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.69%, with 0.26% for asset returns.

Based on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $98.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 201.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.