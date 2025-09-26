First Savings Financial Group Inc’s (FSFG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FSFG stock has gone up by 17.10%, with a monthly gain of 17.69% and a quarterly surge of 34.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for First Savings Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.00% for FSFG’s stock, with a 25.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: FSFG) Right Now?

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: FSFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.47x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FSFG is 5.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of FSFG was 30.42K shares.

FSFG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: FSFG) has jumped by 17.27% compared to previous close of $27.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Analysts’ Opinion of FSFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSFG stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for FSFG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FSFG in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $34 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSFG reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $17.50. The rating they have provided for FSFG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 11th, 2024.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to FSFG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

FSFG Trading at 21.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSFG rose by +17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.51. In addition, First Savings Financial Group Inc saw 35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for First Savings Financial Group Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 12.26%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.