Figs Inc (FIGS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIGS is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FIGS is 147.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIGS on September 26, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

FIGS stock’s latest price update

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.14% in comparison to its previous close of $6.57, however, the company has experienced a -9.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-03 that FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS ) Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025 September 3, 2025 3:55 PM EDT Company Participants Sarah Oughtred – Chief Financial Officer Catherine Spear – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Brooke Roach – Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division Presentation Brooke Roach Research Analyst Good afternoon, and welcome to this next session of the GS 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference. My name is Brooke Roach, and I cover the apparel brands and softline sector here at Goldman, and I’m very happy to introduce our next session with FIGS.

FIGS’s Market Performance

Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen a -9.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.33% decline in the past month and a 11.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.63% for FIGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to FIGS, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

FIGS Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Figs Inc saw 1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Spear Catherine Eva, who sold 65,866 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Spear Catherine Eva now owns 1,969,246 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $453,158 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Figs Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.80%, with 1.38% for asset returns.

Based on Figs Inc (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.