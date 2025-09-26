EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for EZCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) is above average at 14.91x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EZPW is 55.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EZPW on September 26, 2025 was 750.20K shares.

EZPW stock’s latest price update

EZCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW)’s stock price has increased by 1.66% compared to its previous closing price of $18.09. However, the company has seen a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) has experienced a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.25% rise in the past month, and a 35.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for EZPW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.71% for EZPW stock, with a simple moving average of 29.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EZPW reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EZPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to EZPW, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

EZPW Trading at 15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.23. In addition, EZCorp, Inc saw 66.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZPW starting from APPEL MATTHEW W, who sold 9,038 shares at the price of $18.02 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, APPEL MATTHEW W now owns 133,371 shares of EZCorp, Inc, valued at $162,838 using the latest closing price.

APPEL MATTHEW W, the Director of EZCorp, Inc, sold 9,000 shares at $17.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that APPEL MATTHEW W is holding 142,409 shares at $153,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCorp, Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 10.95%, with 5.78% for asset returns.

Based on EZCorp, Inc (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $162.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.