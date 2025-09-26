Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.21%relation to previous closing price of $217.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-09-18 that Arian Gorin, Expedia CEO, joins CNBC’s Contessa Brewer to discuss how AI is impacting the travel industry, growth expectations, and much more.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 21 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EXPE is 116.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on September 26, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE’s stock has seen a -3.03% decrease for the week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month and a 29.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for Expedia Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for EXPE’s stock, with a 18.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $135 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EXPE, setting the target price at $221 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

EXPE Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.00. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 49.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sold 852 shares at the price of $205.88 back on Aug 20 ’25. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 12,036 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $175,412 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Craig A, the Director of Expedia Group Inc, sold 3,000 shares at $207.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’25, which means that Jacobson Craig A is holding 33,858 shares at $623,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 129.04%, with 4.21% for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.