ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) has decreased by -0.96% when compared to last closing price of $43.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in its Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is above average at 29.92x. The 36-month beta value for EXLS is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EXLS is 155.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume of EXLS on September 26, 2025 was 2.15M shares.

EXLS’s Market Performance

EXLS stock saw a decrease of 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for EXLS’s stock, with a -5.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on September 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXLS reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for EXLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to EXLS, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

EXLS Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.47. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Bhalla Vikas, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $43.76 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Bhalla Vikas now owns 127,046 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc, valued at $350,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 24.70%, with 14.71% for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $297.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In summary, ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.