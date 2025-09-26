Examining the Volatility of Warrior Met Coal Inc’s (HCC) Stock

The stock of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has gone up by 0.66% for the week, with a 7.97% rise in the past month and a 52.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.61% for HCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.52% for HCC’s stock, with a 23.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) Right Now?

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCC is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HCC is 51.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCC on September 26, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

HCC stock’s latest price update

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC)'s stock price has soared by 2.97% in relation to previous closing price of $62.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on April 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCC reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for HCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 16th, 2024.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HCC, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

HCC Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.29. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Richardson Jack K., who purchased 1,815 shares at the price of $46.43 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Richardson Jack K. now owns 188,933 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc, valued at $84,270 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER WALTER J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Warrior Met Coal Inc, sold 1,222 shares at $75.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08 ’24, which means that SCHELLER WALTER J is holding 332,599 shares at $91,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 1.95%, with 1.55% for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $447.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.