Examining the Volatility of Spectral AI Inc’s (MDAI) Stock

In the past week, MDAI stock has gone down by -2.71%, with a monthly gain of 4.88% and a quarterly surge of 0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for Spectral AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.21% for MDAI’s stock, with a 11.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MDAI is 14.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDAI on September 26, 2025 was 501.03K shares.

MDAI stock’s latest price update

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.93% in comparison to its previous close of $2.31, however, the company has experienced a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced it has been named to TIME’s World’s Top HealthTech Companies 2025 list. The ranking, released September 18, 2025, can be viewed on Time.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDAI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MDAI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MDAI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on January 23, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

MDAI Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw 112.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectral AI Inc stands at -0.52%. The total capital return value is set at 66.23%.

Based on Spectral AI Inc (MDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.