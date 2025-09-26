Examining the Volatility of GXO Logistics Inc’s (GXO) Stock

The stock of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has seen a 3.13% increase in the past week, with a -1.03% drop in the past month, and a 9.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for GXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for GXO’s stock, with a 18.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) Right Now?

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87x compared to its average ratio. GXO has 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GXO is 112.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GXO on September 26, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

GXO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has surged by 3.43% when compared to previous closing price of $50.96, but the company has seen a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that GXO’s reverse logistics solutions have saved 160,000 journeys annually GXO and Greene King recycled or repurposed 16,000+ tonnes of waste in 2024 LONDON, U.K., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, today announced a series of sustainability achievements resulting from their long-standing partnership, which began in 2012, across a range of areas, notably fleet decarbonisation, waste reduction, recycling and community impact.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $68 based on the research report published on September 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GXO reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for GXO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GXO, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

GXO Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.24. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 2.16%, with 0.54% for asset returns.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $816.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.