Evolus Inc (EOLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EOLS is 50.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EOLS on September 26, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

EOLS stock’s latest price update

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.81% in relation to its previous close of $6.09. However, the company has experienced a -6.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Headline Summary: Board-certified plastic surgeon brings extensive expertise in facial anatomy and injectable treatments to support nationwide rollout of breakthrough hyaluronic acid technology. Partnership underscores Evolus’ commitment to patient safety and provider education for their new FDA-approved filler line.

EOLS’s Market Performance

EOLS’s stock has fallen by -6.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.83% and a quarterly drop of -35.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Evolus Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.08% for EOLS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOLS

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOLS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for EOLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to EOLS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

EOLS Trading at -20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOLS fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, Evolus Inc saw -61.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOLS starting from Yamagishi-Dressler Tomoko, who sold 5,722 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Yamagishi-Dressler Tomoko now owns 89,949 shares of Evolus Inc, valued at $42,972 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Brady, the Director of Evolus Inc, purchased 30,000 shares at $6.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’25, which means that Stewart Brady is holding 88,629 shares at $204,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolus Inc stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -18729.61%, with -26.80% for asset returns.

Based on Evolus Inc (EOLS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evolus Inc (EOLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.