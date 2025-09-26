Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tenet Healthcare Corp’s (THC) Stock

The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) has seen a 4.74% increase in the past week, with a 9.45% gain in the past month, and a 14.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for THC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for THC stock, with a simple moving average of 31.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) is above average at 12.75x. The 36-month beta value for THC is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for THC is 87.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of THC on September 26, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

THC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) has surged by 1.24% when compared to previous closing price of $196.72, but the company has seen a 4.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Tenet (THC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to THC, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

THC Trading at 12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.20. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp saw 19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Sutaria Saumya, who sold 78,762 shares at the price of $190.78 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Sutaria Saumya now owns 368,683 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp, valued at $15,026,139 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 41.09%, with 5.12% for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.89 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.