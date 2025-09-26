Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s (SPPP) Stock

The stock of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) has seen a 8.31% increase in the past week, with a 11.11% gain in the past month, and a 8.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for SPPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.99% for SPPP stock, with a simple moving average of 26.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (AMEX: SPPP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (AMEX: SPPP) is above average at 5.71x. The 36-month beta value for SPPP is also noteworthy at 0.34.

The average trading volume of SPPP on September 26, 2025 was 697.56K shares.

SPPP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (AMEX: SPPP) has surged by 2.86% when compared to previous closing price of $12.93, but the company has seen a 8.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-04 that Platinum and palladium broke out technically in Q2 2025, forming bullish key reversals, and now show strong upside potential after years of underperformance. Both metals are rare, with supply concentrated in Russia and South Africa, and their low market liquidity could amplify future price moves. Gold and silver’s ongoing bull trends support higher prices for platinum group metals, which remain undervalued relative to their all-time highs.

SPPP Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPP rose by +8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust saw 35.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.0% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stands at 1.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.