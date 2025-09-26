Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Nukkleus Inc’s (NUKK) Stock

The stock of Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) has seen a -7.06% decrease in the past week, with a 33.72% gain in the past month, and a -41.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.64% for NUKK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.66% for NUKK stock, with a simple moving average of -58.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) is above average at 0.29x. The 36-month beta value for NUKK is also noteworthy at -6.36.

The public float for NUKK is 4.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.69% of that float. The average trading volume of NUKK on September 26, 2025 was 4.00M shares.

NUKK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) has surged by 3.76% when compared to previous closing price of $5.58, but the company has seen a -7.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nukkleus Inc. (Nasdaq: NUKK) (“Nukkleus” or “the Company”) a strategic acquirer and developer of high-growth businesses in the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a committed $250 million Equity Line with Esousa Holding Group LLC – an existing shareholder of the Company and a well-established institutional investor.

NUKK Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +51.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUKK fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +264.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Nukkleus Inc saw 116.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUKK starting from Kotaieva Anastasiia, who purchased 319,952 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Nov 08 ’24. After this action, Kotaieva Anastasiia now owns 319,952 shares of Nukkleus Inc, valued at $771,084 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.99% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nukkleus Inc stands at -213.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%.

Based on Nukkleus Inc (NUKK), the company’s capital structure generated -0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 178.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.