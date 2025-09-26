Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Li Bang International Corp Inc’s (LBGJ) Stock

The stock of Li Bang International Corp Inc (LBGJ) has seen a -50.75% decrease in the past week, with a -46.77% drop in the past month, and a -57.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.19% for LBGJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.16% for LBGJ stock, with a simple moving average of -62.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Bang International Corp Inc (NASDAQ: LBGJ) Right Now?

The public float for LBGJ is 3.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of LBGJ on September 26, 2025 was 23.61K shares.

LBGJ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Li Bang International Corp Inc (NASDAQ: LBGJ) has plunged by -50.93% when compared to previous closing price of $1.35, but the company has seen a -50.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-17 that JIANGYIN, China, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (“Li Bang International”) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “Li Bang”) (Nasdaq: LBGJ), a company engaged in designing, developing, producing, and selling stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment in China, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Highlights for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 Revenue – for the six months ended December 31, 2024, total revenues of approximately $4.7 million, compared to revenues of approximately $3.7 million for the six months ended 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately 27% due mainly to higher revenue from project sales.

LBGJ Trading at -48.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBGJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.39%, as shares sank -49.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.42% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for LBGJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Bang International Corp Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -17.23%, with -3.75% for asset returns.

Based on Li Bang International Corp Inc (LBGJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -15.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Li Bang International Corp Inc (LBGJ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.