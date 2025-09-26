Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Kura Oncology Inc’s (KURA) Stock

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has seen a -0.95% decrease in the past week, with a 10.29% gain in the past month, and a 45.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for KURA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for KURA stock, with a simple moving average of 16.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KURA is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KURA is 84.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.90% of that float. The average trading volume of KURA on September 26, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

KURA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) has plunged by -0.24% when compared to previous closing price of $8.38, but the company has seen a -0.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that – KOMET-001 in R/R NPM1-m AML met its primary endpoint with ziftomenib monotherapy demonstrating significant clinical benefit and deep responses –

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to KURA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

KURA Trading at 15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw -58.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from WILSON TROY EDWARD, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, WILSON TROY EDWARD now owns 100,968 shares of Kura Oncology Inc, valued at $410,145 using the latest closing price.

WILSON TROY EDWARD, the President and CEO of Kura Oncology Inc, purchased 36,506 shares at $5.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that WILSON TROY EDWARD is holding 37,474 shares at $213,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.64% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Oncology Inc stands at -2.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -51.11%, with -32.93% for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -138.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$169.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.