Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (H) Stock

The stock of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has gone down by -1.93% for the week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month and a 0.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for H. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for H’s stock, with a 0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) Right Now?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16x compared to its average ratio. H has 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for H is 40.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of H on September 26, 2025 was 924.75K shares.

H stock’s latest price update

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05% compared to its previous closing price of $140.07. However, the company has seen a -1.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection today released the Time Rich Report, a national consumer survey designed to examine how people perceive and manage one of their most valuable resources – time. Conducted in collaboration with Wakefield Research, the study explores the connection between current definitions of “quality time” and perceptions about travel and the powerful role it plays in helping people reconnect with loved ones, with self, and with what’s important. When it c.

Analysts’ Opinion of H

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for H stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for H by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for H in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $167 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to H, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

H Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought H to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, H fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.77. In addition, Hyatt Hotels Corporation saw -7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at H starting from Udell David, who sold 4,051 shares at the price of $145.00 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Udell David now owns 16,756 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, valued at $587,395 using the latest closing price.

KRONICK SUSAN D, the Director of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, sold 1,600 shares at $141.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that KRONICK SUSAN D is holding 36,225 shares at $226,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for H

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 11.66%, with 3.01% for asset returns.

Based on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $749.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.