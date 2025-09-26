Evaluating the Impact of -7.20% Increase on LQR House Inc’s (YHC) Stock

The stock of LQR House Inc (YHC) has gone down by -14.15% for the week, with a -8.99% drop in the past month and a -38.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.84% for YHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.90% for YHC’s stock, with a -95.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: YHC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YHC is 4.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for YHC is 9.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% of that float. On September 26, 2025, YHC’s average trading volume was 4.74M shares.

YHC stock’s latest price update

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: YHC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.20% compared to its previous closing price of $0.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-08-07 that Board Member, Yilin Lu, Appointed President to Lead Expansion Across Digital Media and Financial Sectors MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the “Company” or “LQR House”) (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, YHC Online Ltd., a Hong Kong company, has entered into a strategic collaboration with TikTok.

YHC Trading at -31.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YHC fell by -14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8429. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -95.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YHC starting from Lambeth George Patrick, who sold 180,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Lambeth George Patrick now owns 0 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $546,318 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Alexandra, the Director of LQR House Inc, purchased 8,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that Hoffman Alexandra is holding 8,834 shares at $8,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.67% for the present operating margin

0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for LQR House Inc stands at -9.5%. The total capital return value is set at -1.5%. Equity return is now at value -190.14%, with -171.15% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$22.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LQR House Inc (YHC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.