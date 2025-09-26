Evaluating the Impact of 1.50% Increase on Accuray Inc’s (ARAY) Stock

The stock of Accuray Inc (ARAY) has seen a 1.50% increase in the past week, with a 7.96% gain in the past month, and a 22.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for ARAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for ARAY’s stock, with a -0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARAY is 107.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of ARAY was 790.30K shares.

ARAY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) has increased by 1.50% when compared to last closing price of $1.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that New Solution Provides an Unprecedented Set of Tools, Empowering Clinical Teams With Choice and Flexibility to Deliver Adaptive Care—Tailoring Radiotherapy to Each Patient’s Unique Needs MADISON, Wis., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company is advancing its legacy of leadership in adaptive radiotherapy with the introduction of the Accuray Stellar™* Solution.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $9 based on the research report published on February 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAY reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ARAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ARAY, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

ARAY Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6107. In addition, Accuray Inc saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from WHITTERS JOSEPH E, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, WHITTERS JOSEPH E now owns 611,053 shares of Accuray Inc, valued at $62,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -2.52%, with -0.34% for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Inc (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accuray Inc (ARAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.