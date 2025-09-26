Evaluating the Impact of -0.68% Increase on Prudential Financial Inc’s (PRU) Stock

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) has seen a -1.20% decrease in the past week, with a -6.18% drop in the past month, and a -3.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for PRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for PRU’s stock, with a -5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) Right Now?

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.71x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PRU is 351.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of PRU was 1.62M shares.

PRU stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) has decreased by -0.68% when compared to last closing price of $103.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that PRU relies on global growth, strong insurance sales and PGIM integration to offset margin pressures from debt and low rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to PRU, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

PRU Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.44. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc saw -15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from KAPPLER ANN M, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $109.65 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, KAPPLER ANN M now owns 21,506 shares of Prudential Financial Inc, valued at $438,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 5.57%, with 0.22% for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.