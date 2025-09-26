Evaluating the Impact of -0.15% Increase on Natera Inc’s (NTRA) Stock

In the past week, NTRA stock has gone down by -9.01%, with a monthly decline of -1.24% and a quarterly plunge of -2.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Natera Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for NTRA’s stock, with a 3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NTRA is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NTRA is 130.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for NTRA on September 26, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

NTRA stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.15%relation to previous closing price of $163.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA ) Bernstein 2nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 23, 2025 10:30 AM EDT Company Participants Mike Brophy – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eve Burstein – Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA reach a price target of $251. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NTRA, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

NTRA Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.33. In addition, Natera Inc saw 32.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Sheena Jonathan, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $179.47 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Sheena Jonathan now owns 28,782 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $1,974,206 using the latest closing price.

Sheena Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER of Natera Inc, sold 3,070 shares at $175.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Sheena Jonathan is holding 239,182 shares at $540,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -24.32%, with -15.47% for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -45.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$148.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natera Inc (NTRA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.