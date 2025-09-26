ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ESS Tech Inc (GWH) has gone up by 15.33% for the week, with a 11.61% rise in the past month and a 33.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.17% for GWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.66% for GWH’s stock, with a -40.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GWH is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GWH is 8.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.84% of that float. On September 26, 2025, GWH’s average trading volume was 322.03K shares.

GWH stock’s latest price update

The stock of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) has increased by 6.79% when compared to last closing price of $1.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-15 that ESS Tech (GWH) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock’s potential for a turnaround in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWH reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GWH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to GWH, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

GWH Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH rose by +15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4830. In addition, ESS Tech Inc saw -70.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.47% for the present operating margin

-6.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for ESS Tech Inc stands at -12.17%. The total capital return value is set at -4.91%. Equity return is now at value -207.48%, with -99.57% for asset returns.

Based on ESS Tech Inc (GWH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -78.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$85.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ESS Tech Inc (GWH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.