Equifax, Inc (EFX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) has decreased by -2.20% when compared to last closing price of $257.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equifax® Canada introduces Optimal Path™, an interactive solution that uses an individual’s credit data to create personalized, actionable suggestions to help Canadians in building a better credit future.

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) Right Now?

Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.23x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EFX is 123.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of EFX was 1.04M shares.

EFX’s Market Performance

The stock of Equifax, Inc (EFX) has seen a -3.43% decrease in the past week, with a 1.68% rise in the past month, and a -1.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for EFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for EFX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $280 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFX reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for EFX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EFX, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

EFX Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $252.04. In addition, Equifax, Inc saw -15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax, Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.06%, with 5.32% for asset returns.

Based on Equifax, Inc (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equifax, Inc (EFX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.