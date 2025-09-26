Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Stock Records 1.73% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has gone down by -4.95% for the week, with a -5.44% drop in the past month and a 1.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for NVST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.43% for NVST stock, with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Right Now?

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78x compared to its average ratio. NVST has 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NVST is 162.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVST on September 26, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

NVST stock’s latest price update

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST)’s stock price has plunge by -2.73%relation to previous closing price of $20.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVST stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NVST by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for NVST in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $23 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NVST stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NVST, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

NVST Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVST fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.92. In addition, Envista Holdings Corp saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVST starting from Reis Mischa, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $21.60 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Reis Mischa now owns 32,382 shares of Envista Holdings Corp, valued at $324,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Envista Holdings Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 1.76%, with 0.97% for asset returns.

Based on Envista Holdings Corp (NVST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$883.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.