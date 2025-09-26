Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRDA) has increased by 8.35% when compared to last closing price of $5.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. – Special Call Company Participants Dipal Doshi – CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Raghuram Selvaraju – H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division Presentation Raghuram Selvaraju H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRDA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRDA is at -0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRDA is 22.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for TRDA on September 26, 2025 was 259.64K shares.

TRDA’s Market Performance

TRDA’s stock has seen a 0.54% increase for the week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month and a -20.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for Entrada Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.36% for TRDA’s stock, with a -41.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRDA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TRDA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TRDA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $29 based on the research report published on December 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRDA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TRDA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

TRDA Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRDA rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Entrada Therapeutics Inc saw -61.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRDA starting from PARMAR KUSH, who sold 27,000 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jul 09 ’25. After this action, PARMAR KUSH now owns 1,093,313 shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc, valued at $202,554 using the latest closing price.

5AM Ventures V, L.P., the 10% Owner of Entrada Therapeutics Inc, sold 20,065 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09 ’25, which means that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. is holding 3,163,066 shares at $150,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.21% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Entrada Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.92%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -18.12%, with -14.23% for asset returns.

Based on Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $47.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.