EMX Royalty Corp (EMX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

EMX Royalty Corp (AMEX: EMX)’s stock price has soared by 4.56% in relation to previous closing price of $4.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-09 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 9, 2025) – EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (the “Company” or “EMX”) is pleased to provide an update with respect to the previously announced sale of its Nordic operational platform (the “Transaction”) to First Nordic Metals Corporation (TSXV: FNM) (“FNM”), a current partner and operator on multiple EMX royalty properties in Sweden and Finland (see the Company’s News Release dated June 2, 2025). This strategic divestment includes EMX’s regional infrastructure, exploration equipment, and employees across the Nordic countries.

Is It Worth Investing in EMX Royalty Corp (AMEX: EMX) Right Now?

EMX Royalty Corp (AMEX: EMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EMX is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EMX is 81.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for EMX on September 26, 2025 was 631.05K shares.

EMX’s Market Performance

The stock of EMX Royalty Corp (EMX) has seen a 8.25% increase in the past week, with a 35.80% rise in the past month, and a 79.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for EMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.34% for EMX’s stock, with a 89.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMX reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for EMX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

EMX Trading at 30.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +32.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMX rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, EMX Royalty Corp saw 155.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for EMX Royalty Corp stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.20%, with 3.20% for asset returns.

Based on EMX Royalty Corp (EMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EMX Royalty Corp (EMX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.