Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s (EBS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has seen a 10.08% increase in the past week, with a 0.34% gain in the past month, and a 27.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for EBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.40% for EBS’s stock, with a 19.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) is above average at 3.56x. The 36-month beta value for EBS is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EBS is 51.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.35% of that float. The average trading volume of EBS on September 26, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

EBS stock’s latest price update

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS)’s stock price has increased by 5.43% compared to its previous closing price of $8.29. However, the company has seen a 10.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of several observances in September meant to keep the national opioid poisoning epidemic front and center, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today recommitted to its leadership combating the opioid crisis through a multi-faceted approach focused on awareness, education and widespread access to naloxone, including NARCAN® Nasal Spray 4 mg and KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg. The observances include:

Analysts’ Opinion of EBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EBS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EBS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on December 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2024.

EBS Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Emergent Biosolutions Inc saw 44.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Zoon Kathryn C, who sold 7,086 shares at the price of $8.87 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Zoon Kathryn C now owns 71,799 shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc, valued at $62,853 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Emergent Biosolutions Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 30.24%, with 9.52% for asset returns.

Based on Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.